Prank 911 callers face charges under new Virginia law

RADFORD, Va. – Starting this month, fake 911 calls are now considered a class one misdemeanor under Virginia Law.

This hits close to home for Radford University after they were the victim of a swatting call.

Emergency services were dispatched for what they thought was an active shooter.

The call ended up being fake, but Radford University Police say these calls have serious effects.

“These things are often resource intensive and usually involve multiple jurisdictions or agencies just because of the type of issue that’s being called into law enforcement. So we have an obligation to respond to that particular call,” RUPD Chief Eric Plummer said.

Prank callers can face more serious charges, like a class five felony if the call results in injury or death.