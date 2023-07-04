79º

Local News

Noodles and Co. opens in Christiansburg

The restaurant is located in Christiansburg Marketplace

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Noodles and Co, Christiansburg, Christiansburg Marketplace
The highly anticipated Noodles and Co. has officially opened.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – If you’ve been to Christiansburg recently, you may have noticed a new restaurant.

That’s right - the highly anticipated Noodles and Co. has officially opened.

They are located in the Christiansburg Marketplace near Chipotle and Mission BBQ.

Their menu features a variety of noodles - anywhere from Italian-style pasta to mac and cheese.

It’s just one of the new businesses opening in Christiansburg Marketplace, including a new frozen yogurt shop set to open right next door.

ng: 20px;background-color:#333;color:white;text-align:center;font-size:2em;">Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email