Noodles and Co. opens in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – If you’ve been to Christiansburg recently, you may have noticed a new restaurant.
That’s right - the highly anticipated Noodles and Co. has officially opened.
They are located in the Christiansburg Marketplace near Chipotle and Mission BBQ.
Their menu features a variety of noodles - anywhere from Italian-style pasta to mac and cheese.
It’s just one of the new businesses opening in Christiansburg Marketplace, including a new frozen yogurt shop set to open right next door.
