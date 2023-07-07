Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry hosts fundraiser for 6-year-old who lost feet in tragic accident

A plea to help a New River Valley Family after their child lost both her feet in a freak accident. The Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry is hosting a fundraiser for Aubrey Scaletta and her family.

Aubrey was involved in a tragic accident on May 17 that caused her to lose both her feet. We are told she underwent a six-hour surgery to repair her amputated feet, along with a number of other surgeries. After a long hospital stay, she is now back home recovering.

With all those surgeries and long hospital stays, comes large medical bills. This is why Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry is hosting a fundraiser ride to support her. It is taking place on Saturday, July 8 at Exalted Church on Williamson Road. Anyone is welcome to join the ride. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. on-site on Saturday.

The group of motorcycles, cars, and other vehicles will leave the church at 10 a.m. and ride all the way to the Fraternal Order of Police in Radford.

Rick Drewery, the founder of Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry says this is a chance for the entire community to come together and rally around a family in need.

“It is important to our ministry that the bible clearly says to help one another and to love people as you want to be loved and treated. It gives us the opportunity to share Jesus and let people see what we are about and just to bring this world together over one small thing and that is a tragedy,” said Drewery.

Registration for the ride is $20 and every penny will go directly to the Scaletta family.

Aubrey’s tragic story has gained national attention and because of that, organizers from the fundraiser are expecting a large number of participants from all across the country.

“We are expecting between 400 and 500 vehicles, between motorcycles and cars from what we are hearing. We’ve got them coming from Georgia, New York, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina. So we have groups that have confirmed they are coming,” said Chris Carr, director with Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry.

The ride is expected to take about 45 minutes to an hour to complete. Virginia State Police is helping to spread the word about the fundraiser and will be escorting the ride because Aubrey’s father is a trooper. This is a chance for local law enforcement to support one of their own.

When participants from the ride arrive in Radford, there will be food and a silent auction to help raise more funds for the Scalettas.

If you would like to donate to Aubrey’s family, there is a Go Fund Me.