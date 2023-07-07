Governor Glenn Youngkin to attend Salem Fair Friday

(John C. Clark, Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SALEM, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to attend the Salem Fair Friday afternoon, according to the office of the governor.

This weekend will be the fair’s closing weekend, wrapping up its 35th season. The fair will open Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., with gates closing all three days at 9 p.m.

This year, the fair features more than 40 rides, 30 food vendors, and shows.

While in town, the governor will host a conversation with State Senator David Sueterline and his wife Ashley at the Salem Public Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday, to discuss the work being done in Richmond to empower parents and keep children safe.