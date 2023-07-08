Dog saved from Danville house fire, no one hurt

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department worked to put out a house fire on Friday evening.

We’re told the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Noel Avenue around 5:05 p.m.

When crews got to the scene, they saw smoke and fire coming from the windows on two ends of the house.

Crews were able to make their way into the home and confirmed there was no one inside, the department said. A family dog was also saved from the fire.

Authorities said the home sustained heavy fire damage to one of the bedrooms and the rest of the house sustained moderate smoke damage.

The Fire Marshall was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Danville crews said the residents and their dog will be staying with family.