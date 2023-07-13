69º

Meet Snoopy: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Snoopy is available at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

If you’re looking for an addition to your family who is sweet and friendly, we have just the pup for you.

Snoopy is a three-month-old puppy who is looking for a forever home. He is very playful and loves treats and toys.

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA says he has lots of energy but also enjoys cuddling. She says he would fit in well with an active family.

If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with Snoopy or to find more information, click here.

