Ahoy! Pirates take over Smith Mountain Lake for annual event

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – For the tenth year in a row, pirates are taking over Smith Mountain Lake.

The annual Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days are back, for what ‘Commodore’ P.J. Nagel said is one of their biggest years yet.

“This is a well-needed boost,” Nagel said.

The event was started a decade ago as a way to bring in business after the Fourth of July.

“It hits all of the businesses honestly. From the Marinas to the small independent shops, gas stations, convenience stores,” Nagel said.

Manager of Crazy Horse Marina Chris Bechtler said it’s one of their biggest weekends of the summer.

“This is probably going to be our biggest event this year, and it’s rivaled the Fourth of July every year,” Bechtler said.

Bechtler said the draw of the event is its childlike nature.

“It’s a chance for adults to be kids, and for kids to actually enjoy being a kid,” he said.

Due to algae bloom in the lake, organizers weren’t sure if they’d be able to have all of their usual attractions, but luckily the swim ban in that part of the lake was lifted just in time.

“The Department of Health lifted the advisory for this part of the lake, and we are safe to go and good to go,” Nagel said.

Pirate Days kicked off Friday night at Mango’s with the Pirate’s Ball, with more fun events for the whole family throughout the weekend.