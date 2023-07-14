Man sentenced in 2022 Roanoke murder of woman found dead at park

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been sentenced in the 2022 death of a woman in Roanoke, according to Donald Caldwell, Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney.

As we previously reported in July 2022, Richard Quarles was arrested and charged after Leeann Haun was found dead at Belmont Park in Roanoke. Caldwell said Haun was shot and killed.

Caldwell said Quarles pleaded no contest to both first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder on Friday, July 14.

In accordance with the plea agreement, Quarles has been sentenced to 50 years in prison on the first-degree murder charge, suspended after the first 29 years are served, Caldwell said. We’re told Quarles was also sentenced to three years in prison on the firearm charge.

The sentences will run consecutively, meaning he will serve a total of 53 years in prison, suspended after 32 years, according to Caldwell.