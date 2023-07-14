Tree crushes car in Lynchburg, roads flood after storms

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News’ Connor Dietrich was out in the Hill City to get a look at some of the storm damage on Thursday evening.

Roads like McConville Road were closed due to flooding in some areas, as you can see below.

Flooding in Lynchburg (WSLS)

A downed tree crushed a parked car on Thursday evening, partially blocking the roadway.

10 News talked with a neighbor who says the car below is his son’s. The neighbor told us lightning struck the tree, which you can see in the main video above.

Jacari Alexander, the car owner, was not inside the car when the incident happened.

“Why did it have to be me and why did it have to fall right there? On top of my car?”

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

As far as cleanup goes, a man with Garcia’s Tree Services says the plan is to head out in the morning to remove the tree on the car.

He says he expected it to take about two hours, and of course, when that happens, it will reveal more damage dealt to the car.

10 News also received reports of hail from the area earlier in the day. Chris Manley sent a video our way to give us a look into the storms rolling through around 4:30 p.m.

The Weather Authority Alert issued for July 13 has since been lifted. You can still read the article and see previous updates here.

