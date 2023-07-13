69º

Weather Authority Alert Day issued for July 13 lifted

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Marshall Downing

Weather Authority Alert Day (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE

This Weather Authority Alert has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for storms producing localized severe weather Thursday (July 13) evening. Reports of power outages and hail have come in from areas like Lynchburg and Lexington.

Storms will remain around through the evening with the potential to produce localized wind damage, hail, outages and/or flooding.

FutureTracker - 9 p.m. Thursday

Another wave of storms is possible overnight. While these may be loud with heavy rain, the threat for damaging weather should be lower by then.

FutureTracker - 4 a.m. Friday

Previous Updates

JULY 13 11:15 P.M. UPDATE

JULY 13 7:45 P.M. UPDATE

Join Meteorologist Marshall Downing as he gives you into a detailed look at what you can expect in your backyard.

JULY 13 7 P.M. UPDATE

JULY 13 6:15 P.M. UPDATE

JULY 13 5:30 p.m. UPDATE

Meteorologist Chris Michaels

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

