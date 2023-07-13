Weather Authority Alert Day issued for July 13 lifted

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

This Weather Authority Alert has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for storms producing localized severe weather Thursday (July 13) evening. Reports of power outages and hail have come in from areas like Lynchburg and Lexington.

Storms will remain around through the evening with the potential to produce localized wind damage, hail, outages and/or flooding.

FutureTracker - 9 p.m. Thursday

Another wave of storms is possible overnight. While these may be loud with heavy rain, the threat for damaging weather should be lower by then.

FutureTracker - 4 a.m. Friday

