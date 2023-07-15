One person in custody after elderly woman found dead, according to Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, July 14, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to a home on Boxwood Farm Road for reports of a elderly woman who was badly wounded and unconscious.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the victim dead having suffered multiple injuries. Deputies say because of this, they launched a homicide investigation.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been identified and is in custody.

They said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator C. Tomlin at the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373, option 1. You can also call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888)-798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online here or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.