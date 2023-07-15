82º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

One person in custody after elderly woman found dead, according to Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies responded to reports of a badly wounded elderly woman on Boxwood Farm Road

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Amherst County
Crime scene tape. (Generic) (Pexels)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, July 14, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to a home on Boxwood Farm Road for reports of a elderly woman who was badly wounded and unconscious.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the victim dead having suffered multiple injuries. Deputies say because of this, they launched a homicide investigation.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been identified and is in custody.

They said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator C. Tomlin at the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373, option 1. You can also call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888)-798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online here or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

email

facebook

twitter