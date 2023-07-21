Greenway planters near Smith Park vandalized overnight

Roanoke City Park and Rec workers were at the Greenway Friday morning working to clean up the area after several plant boxes were vandalized overnight.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Park and Rec workers were at the Greenway Friday morning working to clean up the Smith Park area after several plant boxes were vandalized overnight.

We’re told that there were about 35 out of 50 boxes that had the plants ripped out and tossed aside.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

When we spoke with workers Friday morning, they told us they were still making their way down the Greenway to assess the total amount of damage done.

They said a police report has not been filed yet.

We’re working for you to learn more and will continue to update this article with the latest information.