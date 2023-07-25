Grand Jury returns true bill for Nelson County man charged with child sex crimes

FILE | Stephen Blumberg, of Arrington, arrested in connection with crimes involving children. (Credit: Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

NELSON CO., Va. – The trial date has been set for a Nelson County man who was arrested after authorities said he allegedly sent nude images to a child in another state.

An investigation into Stephen Blumberg, of Arrington, began after a referral from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SOVA ICAC) of a person allegedly sending nude images to a juvenile in another state, as we previously reported.

A search warrant was executed back in March. Authorities said they found evidence at the scene and arrested Blumberg.

He now faces the following charges, according to court records:

Possession of firearms and ammo by a convicted felon

Two counts of aggravated sexual battery (victim under the age of 13)

Two counts of object sexual penetration; penalty

Blumberg is set to go on trial on August 28 at 9 a.m. in the Nelson Co. Circuit Court, court documents show.