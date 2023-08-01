83º
Here’s a list of 2023 National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

National Night Out is back for 2023, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year.

Amherst

Covington

Clifton Forge

Danville

  • Danville Police Department: Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (location TBD)

Halifax

  • Halifax County National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Halifax County Fairgounds

Henry County

  • Henry County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6871 Irisburg Road in Axton

Pulaski County

  • Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Randolph Park shelter in Dublin

Radford

Roanoke Area

  • Vinton National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial
  • Greater Grandview Area Neighborhood: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial
  • Mountain View Neighborhood Association NNO Celebration: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at A Few Old Goats Brewery
  • Noble Neighborhood Watch NNO Block Party: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2008 Colgate St. NE
  • Old Mountain Road NNO Celebration: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3502 Old Mountain Rd NE
  • Wasena Neighborhood Picnic in the Park: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Green Goat
  • Morningside Manor Cookout and Vendor Fair: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Patio at Morningside Manor
  • Goodwill Industries & Straight Street NW NNO Event: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Neighbors in South Roanoke NNO Celebration: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at ‘The Green’ at Fire Station #8
  • iHeartSE and Old Southwest planning Southside Plawks at Fire Stations #6 and #11, then joining NiSR at ‘The Green’
  • Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum Picnic in the Park: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at McCadden Park
  • Hill Street Baptist Church: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Villages at Lincoln Terrace at the Gazebo on Dupree St.

Rockbridge County

Rocky Mount

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

