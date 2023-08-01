Here’s a list of 2023 National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia

National Night Out is back for 2023, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year.

Amherst

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street

Covington

Covington Police and the City of Covington : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Main Street City Park

Clifton Forge

Danville

Danville Police Department: Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (location TBD)

Halifax

Halifax County National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Halifax County Fairgounds

Henry County

Henry County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6871 Irisburg Road in Axton

Pulaski County

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Randolph Park shelter in Dublin

Radford

Radford City Police Department : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bisset Park

Roanoke Area

Vinton National Night Out : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial

Greater Grandview Area Neighborhood : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial

Mountain View Neighborhood Association NNO Celebration : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at A Few Old Goats Brewery

Noble Neighborhood Watch NNO Block Party : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2008 Colgate St. NE

Old Mountain Road NNO Celebration : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3502 Old Mountain Rd NE

Wasena Neighborhood Picnic in the Park : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Green Goat

Morningside Manor Cookout and Vendor Fair : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Patio at Morningside Manor

Goodwill Industries & Straight Street NW NNO Event : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Neighbors in South Roanoke NNO Celebration : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at ‘The Green’ at Fire Station #8

iHeartSE and Old Southwest planning Southside Plawks at Fire Stations #6 and #11, then joining NiSR at ‘The Green’

Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum Picnic in the Park : Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at McCadden Park

Hill Street Baptist Church: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Villages at Lincoln Terrace at the Gazebo on Dupree St.

Rockbridge County

Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office: Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m at Hull's Drive-In

Rocky Mount