Here’s a list of 2023 National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia

National Night Out is back for 2023, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year.
Amherst
- Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street
Covington
- Covington Police and the City of Covington: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Main Street City Park
Clifton Forge
- Clifton Forge Police, Fire, and Rescue: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Linden Park
Danville
- Danville Police Department: Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (location TBD)
Halifax
- Halifax County National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Halifax County Fairgounds
Henry County
- Henry County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6871 Irisburg Road in Axton
Pulaski County
- Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Randolph Park shelter in Dublin
Radford
- Radford City Police Department: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bisset Park
Roanoke Area
- Vinton National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial
- Greater Grandview Area Neighborhood: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial
- Mountain View Neighborhood Association NNO Celebration: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at A Few Old Goats Brewery
- Noble Neighborhood Watch NNO Block Party: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2008 Colgate St. NE
- Old Mountain Road NNO Celebration: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3502 Old Mountain Rd NE
- Wasena Neighborhood Picnic in the Park: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Green Goat
- Morningside Manor Cookout and Vendor Fair: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Patio at Morningside Manor
- Goodwill Industries & Straight Street NW NNO Event: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Neighbors in South Roanoke NNO Celebration: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at ‘The Green’ at Fire Station #8
- iHeartSE and Old Southwest planning Southside Plawks at Fire Stations #6 and #11, then joining NiSR at ‘The Green’
- Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum Picnic in the Park: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at McCadden Park
- Hill Street Baptist Church: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Villages at Lincoln Terrace at the Gazebo on Dupree St.
Rockbridge County
- Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office: Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m at Hull’s Drive-In
Rocky Mount
- Rocky Mount Police Department: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Police Department