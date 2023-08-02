Danville Public Schools to roll out new cell phone policy

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Public Schools is rolling out its new “Unplug 2 Learn” protocol for cell phone use in schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

The new policy prohibits the use of any unauthorized electronic or mechanical device that is not used for instruction during school hours. According to the school division, this includes mobile phones, portable musical devices, laser pointers, cameras, laptop computers, MP3 players, iPods, portable DVD players, portable TV’s, smart watches, and more.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The school division said, “Our goal is to engage our students, support their academic success, and promote positive social interactions and connections by removing a major barrier: cell phones and other electronic devices.”

The new protocol lays out policies for students in the following grade groups.

Pre-K and Elementary Students (PreK-5th Grade)

Cell phones are prohibited during school hours and school sponsored events

Phones must be turned off and stored out of sight after the beginning of the school day

Phones must remain off until the the end of the day

Secondary Students (6th-12th Grade)

Students may use cell phones during designated times, including: Cell phones may be in students possession, but must be turned off from the first bell until the end of the day High school students only may use their cell phones during lunch, but must store them away before and after exiting the cafeteria area Students may use their phones, with personal listening equipment (e.g. earbuds) at after-hour, school-sponsored events



The new policy also lays out consequences for protocol violations, as well as the use of any electronic device to record students, teachers or staff without permission.