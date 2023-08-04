Former U.S. Attorney weighs in on Trump indictment

Trump’s indictment leaves many people wondering what’s to come for the former president.

According to former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick, Trump’s lawyer’s will most likely try to push a trial until after the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, prosecutors will likely push to have a trial within the next 90 days.

President Trump doesn’t plan to slow down his campaign due to the charges, in fact, Fishwick says if anything, it’s giving him a boost.

“Obviously this is a very serious moment for our country,” Fishwick said. “Will our judicial system be able to handle this, with a leading candidate now facing three criminal trials, two from the department of justice. Will people have confidence that these trials are taking place openly, transparently and fairly.”

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of these charges.