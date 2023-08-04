WATCH LIVE | Load the Bus school supply drive in Roanoke

Get a look at the Load the Bus school supply drive in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Schools are collecting school supplies for families in need before the school year kicks off.

10 News is at the Valley View Walmart this evening to give you a live look at the event as it gets underway.

Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem City, and Craig County schools are hoping to fill multiple buses with supplies at this weekend’s event.

They’re accepting everything from backpacks, pens, pencils, and paper to crayons and glue sticks for the Load the Bus events, which are being held at the Valley View, Bonsack, Clearbrook, and Salem Walmarts.

The Load the Bus drive runs Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6 at the following times:

Friday (8/4): 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday (8/5): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday (8/6): 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

See how you can donate here.