Here’s how you can donate to ‘Load the Bus’

ROANOKE, Va. – Local school districts are prepping for a big weekend as they host the annual “Load the Bus” event at local Walmart’s.

Schools are collecting school supplies for families in need before the school year kicks off.

Organizers said they’re hoping the community continues they generosity they’ve shown over the years.

“We’ve been doing this for more than 15 years and that really goes to the support that the community gives to our students in all of our area school systems,” Kelly Sandridge, Roanoke City Public Schools Chief Communications & Community Engagement Officer said. “We love being able to come together and work with the community to give our students what they need to get the school year off to a great start.”

Roanoke City said last year they had about 600 homeless students.

Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem City and Craig County are hoping to fill multiple buses with supplies at this weekend’s event.

They’re accepting everything from backpacks, pens, pencils and paper to crayons and glue sticks.

Staff said this year is especially important, because there’s no more tax free weekend here in Virginia. Many families are still dealing with pandemic-stresses such as inflation.

You can drop off donations at the Valley View, Bonsack, Clearbrook and Salem Walmarts.

The Load the Bus drive runs Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6:

Friday (8/4): 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday (8/5): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday (8/6): 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Distributing the school supplies will depend on the school district.

Roanoke City plans to give theirs out to families in need at their Back to School Extravaganza on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

More information can be found here.