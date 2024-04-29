Monday afternoon to feature summer-like sun, near-record warmth

ROANOKE, Va. – Following up on Sunday’s summer-like warmth, Monday will feature more of the same. In fact, a little breeze out of the southwest will give some of us the extra nudge. Afternoon highs will be well into the 80s outside of our highest elevations.

High temperature forecast for Monday, April 29, 2024.

This all comes ahead of a storm system that is slowly exiting the Plains and moving toward the Eastern U.S. We’re not expecting a severe weather outbreak out of it, but we will see scattered showers and storms between about 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Scattered storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Beyond Tuesday, high pressure regains control of our weather. Sinking air associated with that results in drier and warmer days Wednesday through Friday. The Roanoke Valley can expect highs between about 84° and 88° during that time frame.

Warmth and limited storm chances continue Wednesday through Friday.

Once that breaks down, it makes room for another slow-moving storm system. This will bring the chance for rain and/or storms Saturday and Sunday.

Shower and storm chances rise this coming weekend.

We’ll continue working for you on the timing of it all, but it does look like we won’t be nearly as warm this coming weekend. Highs will mainly be in the 70s until the system passes east.