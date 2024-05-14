Authorities investigating Pittsylvania County Jail inmate death

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Pittsylvania County Jail died.

According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies alerted staff at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday after an inmate, Dustin Spake, was slumped over in his cell.

We’re told the attending deputy immediately called for assistance, and staff, along with other deputies responded, began CPR, and called for emergency medical assistance.

The sheriff’s office said a medic declared Spake dead at around 12:35 p.m.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Spake was arrested by Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, on a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a family member.

Spake was booked on Monday, April 22, 2024, and a magistrate granted him a $10,000 secured bond. Spake didn’t post the bond, and was booked into the facility and was provided an initial medical and mental health screening.

The incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police, and an internal investigation is being conducted by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the incident has been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which reviews all in-custody deaths, but no foul play is suspected.

The Chief Medical Examiner of the Western District of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death.