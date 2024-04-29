Police clear out Pro-Palestine Protest Encampment at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has joined the growing list of universities across the country that are calling for the end of the war in Gaza, with dozens of students gathering at the graduate life center lawn in protest.

For the last three days, students have remained camped out at a Pro-Palestine Protest Encampment on Virginia Tech’s campus, and late Sunday night, several students were put under arrest and likely charged with trespassing after violating a dispersal order that was issued for 5 p.m.

The protests were peaceful; however, the university told protestors that the gathering violated the university policy and posing a safety risk. In the face of this, students continued to yell that they weren’t leaving and linked arm-to-arm in a human chain, making their voices heard.

Students made their demands clear to Virginia Tech, asking the university to divest from Israel and provide endowment transparency, issue an official statement condemning Israel’s violence against Palestine and the genocidal loss of life and to define anti-Palestinian racism and acknowledge the suppression of Palestinian and allied students on campus.

“Our problem now is the contradiction in their rhetoric about them wanting us to be heard and their reasoning for giving us leeway these past couple [of] days versus what they are doing right now and the approach they are taking right now,” said Emon Green, a 4th-year student.

At about 11 p.m., Virginia Tech issued a statement in response to the protests, which can be found in its entirety below:

On Friday morning, protestors began to occupy the lawn of the Graduate Life Center. Virginia Tech officials informed the protestors that the gathering was in violation of University Policy 5000 (University Facilities Usage and Events). Virginia Tech values free speech and the protestors’ right to be heard, but only if the rights of others and public safety can be assured. Through constant dialogue between university officials, the Virginia Tech Police Department, and protest organizers, we were able to maintain a safe and peaceful environment through much of the weekend. As Sunday progressed, protestors continued to refuse to comply with policy and took further steps to occupy the lawn of the Graduate Life Center and outdoor spaces next to Squires Student Center. Given these actions by protesters, the university recognized that the situation had the increasing potential to become unsafe. Those who gathered were advised by university officials to remove their possessions and to disperse voluntarily; those who failed to comply were then approached by Virginia Tech Police and were again asked to leave and advised that anyone who failed to comply would be charged with trespassing, in accordance with Virginia law. At approximately 10:15 p.m., police approached protesters to ask them to disperse within five minutes. Those who remained were subject to arrest. In the interest of public safety, the university issued a VT Alerts at approximately 10:15 p.m. asking members of the community to avoid the area. For the safety and welfare of all students, faculty and staff, Virginia Tech requires that all members of its community comply with all university policies and the Code of Virginia. Virginia Tech

At about 3 a.m., Virginia Tech sent out an alert, urging students to avoid the Graduate Life Center as a police presence remains.

VT Alerts (NRV): Incident at Graduate Life Center has stabilized. Police presence remains. Urgent, avoid area. No further updates unless situation changes. — Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) April 29, 2024

On Meet the Press Sunday morning, Senator Tim Kaine spoke about the protests going on across the country, saying, “People have a right to protest and make their views known. And almost, you know, overwhelming percentages of people do that peacefully, but there are those who intimidate or harass others.”

