Man charged after stabbing in Henry County, authorities say

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – A man is in custody after three people were hurt in a stabbing at a birthday party early Sunday in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at around 2:25 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call in reference to a person with a knife at 40 Stanley Court in Collinsville. The caller also advised that someone had been injured at the location, and the person with the knife had left on foot.

We’re told deputies and investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and located three adults with multiple stab wounds.

According to authorities, Aderli Lopez had stab wounds to both of his arms, and Miguel Bonilla with multiple stab wounds to his chest and rib cage area. Both Lopez and Bonilla were air-lifted to a hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Maria Carabajal was also located on the scene with a cut to her arm and was transported to SOVAH Health of Martinsville for her injuries.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

According to authorities, deputies began searching for the person that fled the scene, and quickly located Franky Merchan, 28, of Martinsville, nearby on Endless Road in Collinsville.

We’re told Merchan had a cut to his back and an injury to his head, was transported to SOVAH Health of Martinsville for treatment, and was released.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities said it was determined that while attending a birthday party for a mutual friend, an argument began between Lopez and Merchan.

Deputies said during the altercation, Merchan went to his vehicle, retrieved a knife, and then stabbed Lopez and Bonilla. It was also determined that Carabajal attempted to intervene and stop the incident, but was injured in the process.

Franky Merchan was charged with three counts of malicious wounding. He is currently held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.