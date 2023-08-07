Bedford County teen attends GRAMMY Camp

GRAMMY Camp is a 7-day non-residential music industry program for high school students interested in careers in music.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – 15-year-old Bella Marciano likes to live her life through music.

“You know on, like, TV shows how they have music in the background for scenes and stuff. I feel like that’s just how life should be. It’s much fuller when music’s involved,” Marciano said.

Her entire life she’s been exposed to music. She started playing piano at the age of five. She wrote her very first song in middle school. She even recorded her first song, one she wrote while in middle school, titled ‘Worthwhile’ back in April.

“Why is it actually kind of good? Why does it actually sound good? Like, we’re in middle school, why are you writing a song right now?” Marciano said.

Her musical journey did not stop and has no plan of stopping anytime soon. Over the summer, Marciano was accepted to join dozens of other high school students out in California for GRAMMY Camp.

Students are able to choose one of eight tracks to apply for. Marciano picked the songwriting track.

While at camp, the students get to work alongside industry professionals and learn from people who have helped the best of the best.

“There were just a bazillion people that he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I worked with…oh, they were so cool.’ I’m like, you’re just talking casually about my favorite people ever,” Marciano said.

Marciano did not do this alone. Her parents were right there by her side throughout the camp. Bella’s mom, Alicia, says it was amazing to get to see her daughter be in her element.

“It was really exciting to just see a room full of other high school kids who clearly loved music and loved music as much as she did,” Marciano said.

Marciano does not know what she wants to do with her talent in the long run. She also loves doing musical theatre. Her dream...well maybe working with Taylor Swift.

There was one key takeaway for her from GRAMMY Camp.

“Just like take every opportunity that you can get because you never know what can happen from it,” Marciano said.