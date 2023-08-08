74º
Back to school safety and security: Danville Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Public Schools is home to around 5,700 students. Last school year, the district spend around $730,000 on security updates. These included:

  • Updating securing cameras in an effort to get all schools into the same platform
  • Installing 16 metal detectors and Halo Smart Sensors to the middle and high schools
  • Radios and door intercom system upgrades at various schools
  • Digital mapping

As far as infrastructure upgrades, Danville Public Schools also installed security vestibules at George Washington High School, I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy and Westwood and O.T. Bonner Middle Schools.

