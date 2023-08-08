Back to school safety and security: Danville Public Schools

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Public Schools is home to around 5,700 students. Last school year, the district spend around $730,000 on security updates. These included:

Updating securing cameras in an effort to get all schools into the same platform

Installing 16 metal detectors and Halo Smart Sensors to the middle and high schools

Radios and door intercom system upgrades at various schools

Digital mapping

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

As far as infrastructure upgrades, Danville Public Schools also installed security vestibules at George Washington High School, I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy and Westwood and O.T. Bonner Middle Schools.