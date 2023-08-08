Meth, razor blades, needles seized after Alleghany County traffic stop, two arrested

59-year-old Don Hostetter Jr. of Lexington and 35-year-old Earl Montgomery of Low Moor (Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – Two men were arrested after drugs and other related items were found during a traffic stop on Interstate 64, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, August 5, an Alleghany County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-64 at Exit 21 in Alleghany County, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following items were found:

Methamphetamine

Plastic containers with methamphetamine

Suboxone

18 glass smoking devices

100 plastic baggies

Razor blades

Digital scales

Hypodermic needles

Authorities said 59-year-old Don Hostetter Jr. of Lexington and 35-year-old Earl Montgomery of Low Moor were arrested and both were charged with possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

We’re told that both men are currently being held in Alleghany Regional Jail without bond.

K-9 Rex and Handler Sgt. K.D. Curry assisted the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation, along with Virginia State Police, authorities said.