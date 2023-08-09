Roanoke non-profit serves over 130 families with free baby necessities

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke-based non-profit, Huddle Up Moms, has donated over $7,000 worth of baby supplies in just the last four months.

Products like diapers, baby formula, and other necessities have helped support more than 130 families in the Roanoke Valley.

These products come from their Support Shop, which was born during the formula shortage in 2022.

Products in the Support Shop come from solely donations.

People in need of supplies or interested in donating can contact Huddle Up Moms, here.