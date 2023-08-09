83º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Roanoke non-profit serves over 130 families with free baby necessities

Huddle Up Moms has provided over $7,000 worth of baby supplies to those in need

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Huddle Up Moms, Donation

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke-based non-profit, Huddle Up Moms, has donated over $7,000 worth of baby supplies in just the last four months.

Products like diapers, baby formula, and other necessities have helped support more than 130 families in the Roanoke Valley.

These products come from their Support Shop, which was born during the formula shortage in 2022.

Products in the Support Shop come from solely donations.

People in need of supplies or interested in donating can contact Huddle Up Moms, here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter