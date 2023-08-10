Campbell County authorities searching for man after burglary at 501 Express Mart

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the man they say robbed a 501 Express Mart.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), authorities said they began investigating the burglary, which happened just before midnight.

We’re told a man, now identified as 53-year-old Derrick Jones, entered the business during normal business hours, then hid inside until the business had closed.

Then, authorities said Jones stole a large sum of money and before he left, he damaged the building.

Jones is described as being around 5′9″ and 180 pounds with a back and grey beard.

Authorities said Jones is currently wanted on the following:

Breaking and entering (concealment)

Use of a mask in the commission of the offense

Grand larceny

Property damage

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device.

We’re told information can also be forwarded to Investigator Jake Wade or Captain Tracy Emerson at 434-332-9580.