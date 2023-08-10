Meet Samantha: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Five-year-old Samantha is as sweet as can be!

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Samantha! This sweet girl is just about five years old and loves people. She’ll greet you with a happy smile and a happy tail!

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA says Samantha would do well in a variety of homes, but recommends interested families come in for a meet-and-greet.

According to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Samantha is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.

If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with Samantha or finding more information, click here.