Meet Samantha: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Samantha! This sweet girl is just about five years old and loves people. She’ll greet you with a happy smile and a happy tail!
Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA says Samantha would do well in a variety of homes, but recommends interested families come in for a meet-and-greet.
According to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Samantha is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.
If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with Samantha or finding more information, click here.