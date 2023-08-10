79º
Local News

Meet Samantha: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

She’s available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Tags: Pet Of The Week, Clear The Shelters, Animals, Roanoke Valley SPCA
Five-year-old Samantha is as sweet as can be!

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Samantha! This sweet girl is just about five years old and loves people. She’ll greet you with a happy smile and a happy tail!

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA says Samantha would do well in a variety of homes, but recommends interested families come in for a meet-and-greet.

According to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Samantha is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.

If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with Samantha or finding more information, click here.

About the Authors:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

