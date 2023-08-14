86º
Danville Police Department SWAT Team welcomes first female operator

Officer K.N. Kuper is excited to serve her community

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

The Danville Police Department SWAT Team is making history with the recent addition of its first female operator, Officer K.N. Kuper. (Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department SWAT Team is making history with the recent addition of its first female operator, Officer K.N. Kuper.

Joining the team wasn’t an easy feat but Kuper was quick to rise to the challenge, undergoing an extensive physical agility test, weapons qualification and interview process.

Kuper is also no stranger to law enforcement. Since 2021, she has worked with the Danville Police Department in the city’s northeast quarter.

“It’s really humbling to me that there is a team of people willing to trust me with their lives, and that is something I do not take lightly,” Kuper said.

The Danville Police Department SWAT Team is deployed at the command of the Chief of Police. Officers in this role must be willing to respond at a moment’s notice.

So far in 2023, there has been no call to deploy the SWAT Team.

