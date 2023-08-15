Cheers to that! New Hardywood Hokies Hefeweizen beer available for purchase

Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen, a traditional Bavarian wheat beer made in 16-ounce cans, can now be purchased in select Virginia grocery stores, restaurants and independent bottle shops throughout the state.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is raising a glass to a new drink being added to its Hokie beer lineup.

Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen, a traditional Bavarian wheat beer made in 16-ounce cans, can now be purchased in select Virginia grocery stores, restaurants and independent bottle shops throughout the state.

Having trouble finding it? No worries! Using Hardywood’s beer finder, you can pinpoint where the seasonal hefeweizen is being sold near you.

The latest brew was drafted by faculty in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Food Science and Technology in collaboration with Hardwood Park Craft Brewery.

This comes after the creation of the award-winning Fightin’ Hokies Lager and limited edition dry-hopped amber ale All Hail to Thee, a beer made to toast Virginia Tech’s 150th anniversary.

Similar to what’s been done in the past, a portion of the proceeds from sales of Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen will be used to enhance learning opportunities and to offer scholarships and other benefits to food science students.

“It has been very gratifying to see our partnership with Hardywood become one of the most successful university-brewery partnerships in the country,” said Renee Boyer, head of the Department of Food Science and Technology. “I’m proud that we’ve been able to bring our brewing research to market in a way that benefits not only Virginia’s economy but also our students and the next generation of brewers.”