Danville Police searching for suspect after armed bank robbery

DANVILLE, Va. – A search is underway for a man who allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint Wednesday morning, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities said the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. at Carter Bank and Trust in the 900 block of S. Main Street.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, is wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a black baseball hat with a black and silver book bag.

The man reportedly approached the counter, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. He then left the scene on a blue motorcycle with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the police department.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.