ROANOKE, Va. – A coffee shop may soon be coming to Fishburn Park in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Planning Commission voted to approve rezoning plans for “Fishburn Perk” on Tuesday.

As we’ve previously reported, the Roanoke City Council first approved, then denied the proposal back in May.

Developers working on the project say all the public’s support is the reason why they’ve kept fighting for their dream to build a coffee shop.

Roanoke’s City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Monday.