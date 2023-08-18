Martinsville Police Department implements new speed trailer

Martinsville Police are implementing a new speed trailer to monitor speeding in the city. Martinsville Police Department)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is implementing a new tool to address speeding concerns in the city.

According to police, a new high-tech speed trailer will collect real-time speed data, and help police create detailed reports on drivers’ behaviors.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

For two weeks, the speed trailer was positioned in two locations along Church Street, and will be used at various locations throughout the city.

“While the majority of drivers adhere to responsible speed limits, the report highlights the presence of a few drivers who exceed dangerous speed thresholds beyond the established limits,” said Martinsville Police in a press release. “This invaluable information serves the crucial purpose of aiding the police department in pinpointing areas necessitating heightened traffic enforcement measures.”

For more information and to read full reports, click here.