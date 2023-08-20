74-year-old woman hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Elliston Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said around 10 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, and Elliston Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 8800 block of Roanoke Road.

We’re told the motorcyclist was a 74-year-old woman from Salem, who lost control and crossed the median, colliding with the guardrail on the opposite side of the road while heading east toward Roanoke.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.