20-year-old Bedford man charged after police seize guns, more than $10k, drugs

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old Bedford man after seizing guns, ammo, money, and drugs.

Lynchburg police said they responded to a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street, and when they arrived, they saw items that led to a search warrant.

The following items were seized as a result of the warrant, authorities said:

13 Pounds of marijuana

1,000 boxes of THC resin product

Over $10,000 in US currency

12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun

Two pistols

Revolver

Ammunition

Equipment used for packaging, sealing, and shipping narcotics

According to police, 20-year-old Shelton Blankenship of Bedford County was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm while in possession of >1 pound of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute >5 pounds

Possession of a Schedule III narcotic with the intent to distribute

We’re told additional charges are pending.

Blankenship is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond, according to LPD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also make an anonymous tip online or download the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.