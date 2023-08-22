Back to school safety and security: Henry County Public Schools

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Public Schools serves about 7,100 students and is made up of 13 schools, including Magna Vista and Bassett High Schools.
The division is in the process of a multi-year changeover of the classroom and exterior door locks.
Between the upcoming school year and last, HCPS is spending $246,000 on this initiative.
The district also invested $162,000 on security cameras and monitoring systems, including a total system upgrade at Magna Vista High School, with plans for Bassett High School coming next.
Another big purchase was $75,000 on 16 walk-thru metal detectors to be used at both high schools as well as two middle schools.