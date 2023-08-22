Mack truck driver dies after Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The Roanoke County Police Department has released more information about a deadly tractor-trailer crash on Route 116/Jae Valley Road on Tuesday morning.

As we reported below, authorities said the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 4200 block of Route 116/Jae Valley Road.

Police said a 2005 Mack Truck was driven by 52-year-old Michael Thorton of Stuart. We’re told the vehicle lost control, crossed the center line, and ran off the left side of the road.

According to Roanoke County PD, the truck then hit a guardrail, flipped down the embankment, and caught on fire.

Thorton died at the scene, authorities said.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to police. No charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours, but police said it has since reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer crash in the Windy Gap area of Roanoke County is slowing down traffic, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. in the 4200 block of Route 116/Jae Valley Road.

As of 2:17 p.m., all north and south lanes are closed near the Roanoke County/Franklin County line and Coopers Cove Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid this part of Route 116 if they can.