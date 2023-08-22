Wanted man in Pulaski escapes from officers on foot after crashing moped, police say

A man remains at large in Pulaski after crashing his moped and escaping from officers on foot Monday evening, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man remains at large in Pulaski after crashing his moped and escaping from officers on foot Monday evening, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Authorities say at about 5 p.m., Pulaski Police were searching for a wanted man, Jeffrey Allen King, in the area of State Street when they spotted him driving on a moped with a passenger on the back.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but King refused to stop and attempted to flee from officers, ultimately crashing his moped in a yard on Paca Street, police said.

King then fled on foot toward the area of State Street. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black bandana; we’re told he lost one of his shoes during the foot pursuit.

According to the police department, King is wanted on a myriad of felony charges, with more charges pending. Police didn’t say what those specific charges were.

The woman riding on the back of the scooter was left with minor injuries as a result of the crash and was later arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Police said King is known to frequent the areas of State Street, South Washington Avenue, Columbia Drive and Stuart Avenue.

If you see King or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to immediately contact 540-994-8680 and press 1 for dispatch.