Playa Bowls coming to River Ridge in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Get excited, Lynchburg! A healthy food option is coming to River Ridge.

Playa Bowls is set to open its doors at the new location this fall.

According to River Ridge, Playa Bowls offers acai, pitaya, coconut bowls, and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the River Ridge family,” said Brit Campbell, owner of the Lynchburg Playa Bowls location, who also noted that River Ridge’s ongoing redevelopment has made the property an ideal location for their expansion to the central Virginia market. “We are looking forward to bringing a slice of summer year-round to the Lynchburg community.”

Playa Bowls is headquartered in New Jersey. The River Ridge opening will be the third location in Virginia.

River Ridge officials say since construction began on the reimagined West End in 2021, several retailers have been added to River Ridge including Papa Gallo Cocina Mexicana, Duck Donuts, and the Golden Honey.

“We have a lot more in store for the West End,” Melissa Faria, general manager at River Ridge said, “and with Playa Bowls as our most recent addition, this will continue to be a top destination for the community to visit.”