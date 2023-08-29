73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

60-year-old man reported missing in Nelson County

Authorities say he was last seen in the 2800 block of Dark Hollow Road in Roseland, Virginia

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Nelson County, Missing Person
Deputies are searching for Dennis Wayne, a 5-foot-10-inch man who weighs about 180 pounds and has a wizard tattoo on his right shoulder. (Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A missing person report has been filed for a 60-year-old man who has a heart condition, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for Dennis Wayne, a 5-foot-10-inch man who weighs about 180 pounds and has a wizard tattoo on his right shoulder.

Authorities say he was last seen on Sunday morning (Aug. 27) in the 2800 block of Dark Hollow Road in Roseland, Virginia, driving a 1990s model maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee with an unknown registration.

Please contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email