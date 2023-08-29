Special election for Virginia’s 6th House District set for Tuesday

A special election is slated for Tuesday to select a new representative for Virginia’s 6th House District.

Jonathan Arnold is the Republican nominee for the vacant 6th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, a district that is made up of Caroll and Wythe Counties and part of Smyth County. He’s the only candidate.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The seat was previously held by Del. Jeffrey Campbell, whose resignation was effective July 14—the same day he was appointed to fill a judicial vacancy. He had been a representative for the 6th District since 2014.

After the special election, the newly-elected delegate will serve for the remainder of Campbell’s term, which ends in January.