Benny’s Pizza is joining Virginia Tech for game days

BLACKSBURG. Va. – Virginia Tech football returns this weekend for a sold-out season opener and Lane Stadium is adding an exciting new item to their concessions this fall — Benny Marzano’s Pizza.

“The first thing that [Virginia] Tech said to us was, ‘This makes sense, this partnership makes sense,’” said Kristen Bowen, head of business and franchise development for Benny’s Pizza.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

If you are planning on going to a Virginia Tech football game this season, keep an eye out for the massive slices of pizza!

“All hands are on deck this week nothing matters but getting lane ready,” said Bowen.

The restaurant just secured a deal to serve up the iconic Virginia slice on game days.

Bowen said it’s a big moment as Benny’s Blacksburg roots are coming full circle.

“This weekend happens to be Marzano’s birthday,” said Bowen. “We opened in 2011 on the exact same day that it will be on Saturday, and it wasn’t planned that way it just happened, so it’s even better.”

The entire crew is excited to serve slices of cheese and pepperoni to as many Hokie fans as possible.

“To see all this build-out take place in four weeks, every time we see this it gets more and more exciting,” said Bowen.

With 30 stores across six states, university leaders said it was an obvious pick.

“Virginia Tech football is about community,” said Virginia Tech spokesperson, Mark Owczarski. “It brings students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the whole greater community together. Benny’s is a local restaurateur who is valued in our community.”

Both the school and the restaurant are preparing for large crowds ahead of the return home on Saturday.

“We’re ready to see 65,000 Hokie fans,” said Bowen. “We’re ready to see Benny’s slices jumping during Enter Sandman.”

If you do come out to the game, you can find the massive slices at the east entrance gate by the iconic turkey legs.