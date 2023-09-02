63º
Rural Retreat shuts out Eastern Montgomery in 1A matchup

The final score was 40-0

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

ELLISTON, Va. – The Eastern Montogmery Mustangs hosted the Rural Retreat Indians on Friday in a 1A matchup.

In the first quarter, the Mustangs held off the Indians with a red zone interception by sophomore corner Chase Bierman. Another big play of the night goes to Rural Retreat QB Caleb Roberts to sophomore receiver Trever Shelton for a nice back-of-the-endzone touchdown.

Right before the half, QB Roberts was at it again, but this time, to senior Gunner Hagerman for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

It was a dagger headed into the third with a quick sweep to the right side of the field to running back Hunter Vaught for an easy touchdown.

Rural Retreat wins this one 40 to 0.

