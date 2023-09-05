SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the top 5 breakfast spots in the Roanoke Valley, according to you

While a good breakfast makes for an even better day, all breakfast foods aren’t created equally. So the restaurant you choose to wake up with is everything. l Waffle Day on Thursday, we’re celebrating all breakfast foods with a delicious survey.

ROANOKE, Va. – So it looks like we all can agree on the fact that breakfast is the most important meal of the day—which is honestly no surprise to me. After all, what better way to start your day off like a champ than with a plate of French toast and scrambled eggs, right?

But while a good breakfast makes for an even better day, all breakfast foods aren’t created equal. So the restaurant you choose to wake up with is everything.

Earlier this month, we put a delicious survey out into the world and asked our viewers to chime in on their go-to spot in the Roanoke Valley.

We got nearly 70 responses from people ready to tell us what’s cooking.

Now, the time has come for us to take a look at which restaurants you think stand out from the rest.

Foodies -- get your ‘must-try’ list ready!

Based on your responses, here are the top five breakfast eateries in our area:

Breakfast restaurant Location Scrambled 32 Market Square SE, Roanoke, VA 24011 Our Daily Bread 3334 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018 Scratch Biscuit 1820 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015 Chip n Joes 315 8th St, Salem, VA 24153 Famous Toastery 5010 Keagy Rd E200, Roanoke, VA 24018

Do you agree with the results? Let us know what your top favorite breakfast place is in the comments!