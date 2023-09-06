New surveillance video released shows different angle in Kingston Campbell case

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s been four months since 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was murdered inside his Lynchburg home and police tell us they are still looking into the case.

10 News obtained surveillance video that shows more about what happened the night Kingston was killed.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“We know now that it’s at least five people, at first we were looking for three,” Shay Fowler, Kingston’s mom said.

The new video, dated May 2, shows five people in front of the home prior to the shooting.

“It gives us a little bit more to go off,” Fowler said.

Fowler is hoping the new video will help anyone speak up and help police figure out who fired multiple shots where Kingston was playing video games in May.

“If you know something, if you think you saw one of the people, just come forward,” Fowler said.

Greg Major with Peacemakers, a nonprofit looking to reduce violence in Lynchburg, claims he owns the new video and submitted it to police.

“We are hoping that the release of more images will help trigger the awareness of the community,” Major said.

Major’s goal is to help at least provide some closure to the family.

“With the loss of little Kingston, that touched and affected everybody’s life, I have a six-year-old granddaughter, and I can only imagine what this family is going through,” Major said.

10 News reached out to Lynchburg Police to see if they would comment on the video.

In a statement, LPD responded, “There are certain things when conducting criminal investigations, we can comment on and others we cannot. The Kingston Campbell case remains active and ongoing, and detectives continue to follow up on all leads.”

While police look into leads, Peacemakers have placed about 20 surveillance cameras in the area and even helped clean the area.

“There is no snitch code and we must understand that, and we must work with law enforcement and other entities. We can’t have this, we can’t have this,” Shawn Hunter with Peacemakers said.