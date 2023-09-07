Police continue search for missing Roanoke senior

ROANOKE, Va. – A missing senior at risk — there are still no answers in the search for an 81-year-old who goes by Jim Smith. He was last seen on Monday in Roanoke.

Brooke Gill, the program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Central and Western Virginia said, “It’s part of that cognitive decline that sometimes they’re not in the same timeframe that we are.”

This is a case that’s raising concerns about those living with dementia.

There have been different outcomes across the region this year. Some, where senior citizens are found safe. Others like the 81-year-old who walked out of a Blacksburg rehab facility and never returned home. But there are steps loved ones can take.

“Preventative methods are to make sure you have a daily routine, so they have a new routine to follow every day that keeps them structured,” Gill said. “That’s a great way to keep them from getting into a dangerous situation.”

While police said Smith was not a cooperative participant of Project Lifesaver, experts said this is still a helpful resource. Even if the person refuses to have a locator device.

“Instead, maybe put it on the ankle so it’s not so accessible in this situation or finding a comfortable spot to go on their person where they don’t seem to be bothered by it,” Gill said. “Small things like that can aggravate somebody that has dementia.”

There are also housing safety measures that can be considered, like doorbell sensors for those who wander.

“A lot of people tend to go in the direction of their dominant hand,” Gill said. “It’s a really cool tip. If they have gotten out of the house, you may want to if they are right-handed go to the right and they usually only go about a mile and a half.”

These tools can provide protection and peace of mind for those with cognitive conditions.