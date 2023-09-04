Senior alert issued for missing man in Roanoke

Roanoke Police are searching for James Herman Smith, who was last seen on Sept. 4 at about 1:45 a.m. on Orange Avenue Northwest in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Roanoke City Police Department for a missing 80-year-old man.

Roanoke Police are searching for James Herman Smith, who was last seen Monday at about 1:45 a.m. on Orange Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Officers believe he was wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans with no belt and is barefoot.

We’re told he is 5 foot, 8 inches and weighs about 215 pounds.

Authorities say due to the fact that the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment, the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212. You may also find complete information at twitter.com/vspalerts.