Search underway for 81-year-old man who walked from Blacksburg rehab center

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Blacksburg Police Department is searching for a man who left a rehab center in Blacksburg on foot Monday afternoon.

Eighty-one-year-old Kenneth Russel Jordan walked from Heritage Hall at about 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a ball cap, while using a walker to get around, according to Blacksburg Police.

Authorities don’t know where he may be headed but said there was a possible sighting near Laurel Street in Christiansburg.

Russel has connections to Shawsville, Riner and Christiansburg, with possible interest in the Radford area, police said.

We’re told Jordan requires daily medication.

If located or if you have any information on Jordan’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or reach out to their Crime Tip Line at bdptipline@blacksburg.gov.