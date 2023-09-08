Bassett man facing charges after authorities seize drugs, gun from home

Douglas Martin, facing charges after authorities conducted a search warrant at his home in Bassett. (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Bassett man is facing charges after authorities conducted a search warrant at his home Thursday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at 9:04 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and investigators executed the search warrant at 6683 Stones Dairy Road in Bassett.

During the investigation, we’re told multiple ounces of suspected cocaine, 160 scheduled II prescription pills, an illegal firearm, four vehicles, two pieces of heavy equipment, and an undisclosed amount of money were seized.

According to authorities, the suspect, Douglas Martin, 69, was charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute, 3rd offense in violation of 18.2-248

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance in violation of 18.2-308.4

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of 18.2-308.2

We’re told Martin was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.