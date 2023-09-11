64-year-old man dead, two hospitalized following crash in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A 64-year-old man is dead and two others are hurt following a crash last Friday (Sept. 8) in Amherst County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said it happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Route 60 and involved a 2015 Infiniti Q50 and a 1986 Chevrolet C15 flatbed pickup truck.

We’re told 22-year-old Logan G. Corbin, of Stuarts Draft, was driving east when he crossed the center line and hit a westbound Chevrolet head-on. The crash caused the Infiniti to spin out of control, run off the eastbound side of Route 60 and come to rest in a ditch.

VSP has identified the driver of the Chevrolet as 64-year-old John K. Cooper, of Amherst, and said he was flown to the UVA Medical Center, where he died the next morning. He was not wearing a seat belt, State Police report.

Corbin and the passenger in the Chevrolet, an 88-year-old man, were both transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities say Corbin’s injuries were severe.

According to Virginia State Police, while the 88-year-old man was wearing a seat belt, Corbin was not.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending, authorities said.